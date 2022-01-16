This Day in Bulldog History: January 16th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KSEE) – On January 16th, 2012, the second annual Casino del Sol all-star game took place. It was an all-star game that only lasted three years and in its second year, Pat Hill was one of the head coaches.

He led the Stripes team.

One month earlier, Pat Hill was relieved of his duties as Fresno State’s head football coach after the Bulldogs went 4-9 in 2011. They lost their last two games, and Hill was let go the day after that season ended.

The next time he appeared on a sideline was in this game.

Ironically, Pat Hill’s quarterback for the Stripes team was Matt Faulkner. He was in the game representing San Jose State, but Faulkner actually began his career at Fresno State.

Matt Faulkner was the game’s MVP after throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with 22 seconds left.

