This Day in Bulldog History: January 10th

RENO, Nev. (KSEE) – The date was January 10th, 2015 and the place was Reno, Nevada. Fresno State was on a two-game winning streak, with one of those wins coming against No. 25 San Diego State.

It was no secret that Marvelle Harris was the Bulldogs’ best player. Entering that game against the Wolf Pack, Harris was leading the Mountain West in minutes played, was second in both scoring and steals, and was third in assists.

He was also No. 27 on Fresno State’s all-time scoring list, 13 points away from passing Mitch Arnold for No. 26.

Harris would score a lot more than 13 points against Nevada.

How about 40?

He was on fire in that game, playing all 40 minutes while shooting 14-of-23 from the floor, 5-of-8 from three-point range and 7-of-10 from the free throw line.

To start the second half, Marvelle Harris scored 16 of Fresno State’s first 17 points.

And that helped the Bulldogs extend their lead to 13 points. They would win the game by three points, for their third win in a row.

And Harris would join an exclusive club, becoming just the seventh player in Fresno State men’s basketball history to score 40 points in a game. It has actually been done eight times, twice by Courtney Alexander.

Marvelle Harris almost did it twice himself. A year later, he scored 37 points in a double overtime win over UNLV.