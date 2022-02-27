FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On February 27th, 2005, the Fresno State baseball team hosted Chicago State in the last game of a four-game series.

The Bulldogs won, 26-0!

Ten different Fresno State players recorded a hit, with six of those ten players recording more than one hit. Beau Mills had four hits and eight RBI, one shy of Fresno State’s single game record.

Christian Vitters scored six runs, tying a school record.

And DeAndre Miller walked five times, setting a new record. (Miller was actually on base seven times, as he also singled and was hit by a pitch).

Fresno State swept the series, outscoring Chicago State 56-7 in the four games.