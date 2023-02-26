FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On February 26th, 2009, the Fresno State men’s basketball team hosted Nevada in a Western Athletic Conference game. The Bulldogs won, 68-66, giving them their second straight win.

It also gave head coach Steve Cleveland the 200th win of his coaching career, combining his records at both BYU and at Fresno State.

Cleveland was the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2005-2011, winning 92 games during that stretch. He won 138 games from 1997-2005 with the Cougars.

“…whether it was getting a defensive stop or making a big basket, this team made plays to win the game,” said Cleveland on the night he earned career win No. 200. “We took care of the ball and got the ball where we needed to get it against a very athletic and tough team.”

Sylvester Seay scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs, 20 of which came in the second half.

He was also part of a five-point play, where he was fouled right as Ned Golubovic made a three-pointer. (Seay made both free throws.)