This Day in Bulldog History: February 21st

GILBERT, Ariz. - Haley and Hanna Cavinder burst onto the scene last year as freshmen, helping lead the Fresno State women's basketball team to a regular season Mountain West title, and they have continued their standout play this year as sophomores.

But what were these sisters like before they arrived at Fresno State? I caught up with their parents Tom and Katie recently to find out what the twins were like, "Before they were Bulldogs."

The identical twins are from Gilbert, Arizona near Phoenix, the third and fourth daughters of five total that their parents had. Their father played some college basketball at Nova Southeastern, and it was clear early on, they would follow him into athletics.

Katie: "Right from the beginning, they seemed super competitive, they had two older sisters, and they are close in age, and (they'd) see them running around, and just start right away from day one. One would crawl, the other one would crawl. They just seemed really competitive from day one."

Tom: "We'd go in the backyard, and we'd have this elevated pool thing, and I don't know if (they) were three or four, but it wasn't enough just to dive in, they were doing backflips at three and four years old off of that. I can remember the first time I took them to a skating rink, and they had never put on a pair of skates. We laced 'em up and put hockey skates on 'em, and they just started skating, And they went around the rink pretty fast the first time, and by the time they got around the second time, they were skating backwards."