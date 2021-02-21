This Day in Bulldog History: February 21st

LAS VEGAS (KSEE) – On February 21st, 2018, the Fresno State men’s basketball team was on a four-game winning streak, playing at UNLV. Both teams had the same overall record: 19-8.
The Bulldogs, who led by as many as 22 points, won easily. And 22 points is how many points Deshon Taylor scored (a game-high). Right behind Taylor were Jaron Hopkins and Bryson Williams, who each scored 20 points.
For the first time since 2008, three Bulldogs scored at least 20 points in the same game.
The last time that happened was when Hector Hernandez, Kevin Bell and Eddie Miller did that against Utah State. (And Bell scored his 1,000th career point in that game.)
Taylor, Hopkins and Williams each scoring at least 20 points was also significant because they helped the Bulldogs win their 20th game that season. It was a milestone that Fresno State reached for the third year in a row.
