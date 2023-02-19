FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On February 19th, 1984, the Fresno State men’s basketball team hosted No. 4 UNLV at Selland Arena. The Runnin’ Rebels were on a 14-game winning streak, and they were winning their games by an average of 17 points.

They did not win this one, losing by 25 points.

Ron Anderson led the way for the Bulldogs in their 68-43 win, scoring 27 points. He said afterwards that he, “enjoyed this one quite a bit.”

“For me, personally, it was very satisfying,” added Bernard Thompson. “I was just thinking the other day that I’d been here four years and I was wondering if we’d ever beat Vegas.”

Not in the previous five matchups, which included an overtime loss in the PCAA Tournament the year before.

Jerry Tarkanian was the Rebels’ head coach during that stretch.

“They kicked our butts, and they kicked our butts good,” he said of this particular game.