This Day in Bulldog History: February 14th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On February 14th, 1981, Fresno State was in the middle of its 13-game winning streak. It is still the longest winning streak in program history.

Win No. 7 during that streak came on this day against UC Santa Barbara.

The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos by 20 points, but they only scored 46. That means UCSB only scored 26. To state the obvious, that is not very many in a basketball game. In fact, it is the fewest points allowed in a single game in Fresno State history.

It is also the fewest points scored in a game in UC Santa Barbara history.

The Gauchos scored 11 points in the first half, 15 points in the second half. (By comparison, the Bulldogs only scored 17 points in the first half. They had 29 points in the second half.)

Nine days earlier, these teams met in Fresno. The Gauchos scored just 38 points in that one. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, scored 76 points for win No. 4 in their 13-game winning streak.