This Day in Bulldog History: December 6th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The date was December 6th, 2019. At a press conference on Fresno State’s campus, Jeff Tedford announced that he was stepping down as the Bulldogs’ head football coach.

For health reasons.

“I’ve been advised that the stresses and anxiety of this job does not match up well with some of my cardiac issues,” said Tedford, who coached Fresno State from 2017-2019. “So I’m with very thankful for the last three years to come back to my alma mater and to be connected with the university, with the players, the coaches, the great Fresno community, which I’ve always loved.”

And where he has been quite successful.

It began in the early 1980’s, when he played quarterback at Fresno State. In 1982, the Bulldogs were 11-1 with Tedford as their quarterback. He passed for 2,993 yards that season, the tenth-most passing yards in a single season in Fresno State history.

Tedford would come back years later as a voluntary assistant coach and, eventually, the quarterbacks’ coach, the offensive coordinator and, in November of 2016, he was hired to be the head coach.

Tedford took over a program that went 1-11 in 2016. In his first season, 2017, the Bulldogs won ten games. They became just the second team in FBS history to go from having double-digit losses one season to double-digit wins the next season.

And the season after that, they were even better: 12 wins and a Mountain West championship. Those 12 wins are the most in a single season in Fresno State history.

“You know, I’ve worked all my life. My wife, my sons, they’ve sacrificed a lot,” said Tedford, while trying to choke back tears. “Now it’s time to live.”