CORVALLIS, Ore. (KSEE) – On December 4th, 1982, the Fresno State men’s basketball team was visiting No. 19 Oregon State. Three days earlier, the Bulldogs had lost by double digits at Purdue.

The Beavers had two players who were listed at 6’8,” one of whom was A.C. Green. (He would go on to play 16 seasons in the NBA.)

In the game against the Bulldogs, Green had a double-double: 12 points, 10 rebounds. However, Fresno State won, 43-42, behind a double-double from Bernard Thompson (22 points, 11 rebounds).

“Bernard, he’s seasoned,” said head coach Boyd Grant after the game. “The last five or six minutes of that game, we played great defense. We were able to steal the ball a few times.”

That was Fresno State’s first meeting with Oregon State since 1931, and just the Bulldogs’ third win ever over a team ranked in the Top 25.