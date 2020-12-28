This Day in Bulldog History: December 27th

BOISE, Idaho (KSEE) – The date was December 27th, 2004. The place was Boise, Idaho: a neutral site for the MPC Computers Bowl between Fresno State and No. 18 Virginia.

The Bulldogs were not ranked; however, they had won five games in a row while scoring at least 50 points in four of those five games.

“This is a great opportunity to play a ranked opponent from a BCS conference in a bowl game,” said Scott Johnson, Fresno State’s Director of Athletics. “These are two teams who have played some very good football all season long and between them, five of their six losses have come to Top 25 teams.”

Fresno State and Virginia came into the game with identical 8-3 records, and the game went to overtime. Paul Pinegar threw five touchdown passes, including the game-winner to tight end Stephen Spach.

Wendell Mathis rushed for 126 yards in the game, while Bryson Sumlin added 94 yards.

That season, Fresno State beat two ranked opponents (the other was No. 13 Kansas State).