This Day in Bulldog History: December 26th

HONOLULU (KSEE) – On December 26th, 1983, the Fresno State men’s basketball team was matched up with No. 3 Houston in the Chaminade Classic (now known as the Maui Invitational).

The Bulldogs won, 68-61.

They beat a Houston team that would go on to play in the national championship game for the second year in a row. Houston, which went 32-5 during the 1983-1984 season, had a junior center on its team named Hakeem Olajuwon.

Fresno State would go on to finish that season with a record of 25-8. That included an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, a first-round loss to Louisiana Tech.

That was the season after the season in which the Bulldogs won the NIT.

Led by head coach Boyd Grant, the win over No. 3 Houston was part of a seven-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

