HONOLULU (KSEE) – On December 25th, 1993, the Fresno State football team lost to No. 17 Colorado in the Aloha Bowl, 41-30.

In the loss, quarterback Trent Dilfer passed for a career-high 523 yards.

Dilfer, who would go on to be a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, threw two touchdown passes (both to Tydus Winans).

Fresno State actually outgained Colorado in total yards, 526-395. However, the Bulldogs turned the ball over five times and they could not stop Rashaan Salaam.

Salaam, a future Heisman Trophy winner, was a sophomore in 1993 and he rand for 135 yards and three touchdowns against the Bulldogs as Colorado finished the year on a four-game winning streak.