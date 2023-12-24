HONOLULU (KSEE) – On December 24th, 2017, the Fresno State football team played Houston in the annual Hawai’i Bowl. It was the Bulldogs’ first-ever meeting with the Cougars and they won, 33-27.

Quarterback Marcus McMaryion passed for 342 yards and had two rushing touchdowns.

“I can’t say enough about this team, the coaching staff,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “To go from one win to ten wins is a great accomplishment and these guys are such great kids, they’ve worked really hard.

“And I’m so proud of the effort they gave all year.”