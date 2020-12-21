This Day in Bulldog History: December 20th

DENTON, Texas. (KSEE) – The date was December 20th, 1973 and the place was Denton, Texas. On the campus of North Texas State, now known as the University of North Texas, the Fresno State men’s basketball team won a game in double overtime.

The Bulldogs scored 96 points in that win, and almost half of those points came from one man: Charles Bailey.

Bailey scored 45 points that night, on 18-of-32 shooting. (And those baskets were all two-pointers, by the way, because the three-point line did not exist yet in college basketball.) He was also 9-of-12 from the free throw line.

Those 45 points are still the most in a single game in Fresno State history.

But Charles Bailey was not the first member of Fresno State’s 40-point club, nor is he the most recent.

Seven men can say they have scored at least 40 points in a game for the Fresno State Bulldogs, including recent players Marvelle Harris, Kevin Olekaibe and Courtney Alexander, who did it twice.

But none of them scored as many as Charles Bailey, who averaged 23.0 points per game that season playing for head coach Ed Gregory. Bailey was first team all-PCAA for the 1973-1974 season.