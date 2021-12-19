This Day in Bulldog History: December 19th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 19th, 2001, Fresno State was less than two weeks away from playing Michigan State in the Silicon Valley Football Classic when David Carr won the Sammy Baugh Trophy.

It is an award given to the nation’s top passer, and given every year since 1959.

In 2001, David Carr led the nation in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. One month earlier, he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the top upperclassman quarterback in the nation.

Carr threw for 4,839 yards in 2001, a new single season record in Fresno State history. The previous record was 3,799 yards, set by Trent Dilfer in 1993.

Dilfer won the Sammy Baugh Trophy himself that season.

“It’s a great honor for David,” said then-head coach Pat Hill. “Not only because of the prestige of the award because Sammy Baugh was a legendary passer, but also because it was selected by college coaches. The list of NFL quarterbacks who have won this award is amazing.

“David is in great company.”