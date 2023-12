INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 17th, 2022, Fresno State played Washington State in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

The Bulldogs won, 29-6, and they made history: the first FBS team to start a season 1-4 and finish with ten wins.

Fresno State never trailed in the game. Quarterback Jake Haener threw two touchdown passes and running back Jordan Mims had two rushing touchdowns. Mims ran for 209 yards, moving into the top five on the Bulldogs’ all-time list for career rushing yards.