This Day in Bulldog History: December 14th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The date was December 14th, 1985. The place was Bulldog Stadium, where Fresno State hosted Bowling Green in the Cal Bowl.

Both teams were undefeated.

The Bulldogs (10-0-1) had one blemish on their record, a tie to Hawai’i back in October. The Falcons (11-0) had an average margin of victory of 16 points that season.

This game was a rematch of the 1982 Cal Bowl, won by the Bulldogs when Jeff Tedford found Vince Wesson in the end zone with eleven seconds left. (That tied the game, the extra point won the game.)

Three years later, Kevin Sweeney was the Bulldogs’ quarterback. Like Tedford in ’82, Sweeney in ’85 threw three touchdowns against Bowling Green.

Two of them went to Gene Taylor.

Fresno State won in a laugher, 51-7, beating the team that came in with the nation’s longest active winning streak: 14 games. Bowling Green also had a quarterback (Brian McClure) who, like Kevin Sweeney, was chasing Doug Flutie’s record as the NCAA’s all-time passing leader.

The 51 points scored by the Bulldogs are the most points they’ve scored in a bowl game in program history. And the 44-point win is their largest margin of victory in a bowl game in program history.

The Bulldogs finished the 1985 season with a record of 11-0-1. They were the only undefeated team in Division I.