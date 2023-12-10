FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 10th, 1988, the Fresno State football team played Western Michigan in the Cal Bowl.

The game took place at Bulldog Stadium, which was the home of the game for eleven years (1981-1991).

The Bulldogs played in the Cal Bowl five times, winning four of them. In 1988, they beat Western Michigan, 35-30. Quarterback Mark Barsotti threw two touchdown passes, both to Andre Alexander. And Darrell Rosette rushed for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Rosette, who was the game’s MVP, had a long touchdown run of 65 yards early in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs in front, 21-17.

“I thought the run by Darrell Rosette was the play of the game for us. From then on our running game picked up,” said Fresno State head coach Jim Sweeney.