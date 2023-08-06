FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On August 6th, 2020, Fresno State announced that the university had joined Opendorse Ready, a name, image and likeness readiness program.

The goal was the help student-athletes maximize their individual value.

“We’re committed to holistically preparing every Fresno State student-athlete for long-term success beyond the field of play,” said Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey in a news release. “This partnership will provide every Fresno State student-athlete with best-in-class education and technology tools to position themselves for success in social media engagement and personal brand development.”

According to that same news release, the program planned to offer three core pillars tailored to each individual athlete: assessment, education and performance.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this movement alongside true innovators like Terry Tumey and the Fresno State Athletics leadership,” said Blake Lawrence, CEO of Opendorse, in a news release. “Opendorse Ready is here to maximize the value of the student-athlete’s Name, Image, and Likeness rights, just as we have done for nearly a decade at the highest levels of professional sports.”

Fresno State was the first school in the Mountain West to join Opendorse Ready when it did so three years ago.