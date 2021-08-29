This Day in Bulldog History: August 29th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The 2013 season opener for the Fresno State football team took place on August 29th of that year. It was the first game of Derek Carr’s senior season, and he had no idea that his team would win its first ten games and be ranked as high as No. 13 in the nation.

That season began at home against Rutgers.

Derek Carr threw for 456 yards that day with five touchdowns (two to Davante Adams). He threw the ball 73 times, a Fresno State and a Mountain West record. He completed 52 of those passes, also setting both a Fresno State and a Mountain West record.

Despite all of that, Rutgers could have won the game.

Kicker Kyle Federico lined up for a 42-yarder with three seconds left. He missed. In overtime, Fresno State scored (Carr to Greg Watson), but then Rutgers scored. The Scarlet Knights chose to go for two, and that attempt failed.

Fresno State held on, 52-51.

“I didn’t play a perfect game,” said Carr afterwards. “Our defense bailed us out, they helped to not give up a touchdown.

“There’s a lot of things I gotta work on. Signature game, you guys can say that all you want. I’m not opposed.”

There were 169 total plays in the game, and the two quarterbacks combined for 804 passing yards and ten touchdowns.