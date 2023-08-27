FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On August 27th, 2001, the Bulldog Ticket Office was busy.

That was the day after the Fresno State football team beat Colorado, a team that would go on to win ten games, the Big 12 and play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Bulldog fans responded to the win buy buying up tickets, setting a new school record for season ticket sales: 30,655.

It did help that the next opponent, the home opener, was No. 10 Oregon State. At the time, the Beavers were the highest-ranked team to ever play in Bulldog Stadium.