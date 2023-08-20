SAN DIEGO (KSEE) – On August 20th, 2012, the San Diego Padres hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates on the day that Justin Wilson made his Major League debut.

At the time, Wilson was pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis, in his fourth season in the minors after being drafted in the fifth round in 2008.

Justin Wilson entered the game for the Pirates in the eighth inning. He threw 19 pitches, 12 for strikes. He allowed two hits, no runs and struck out three batters.

“I was just trying to control the body a little bit,” Wilson told MLB.com. “I was mainly trying to just look at (catcher Rod Barajas), watch his target. I felt a little tentative with the arm, just with the nerves and everything, so I just tried to focus on Rod more than anything else.”

The Pirates lost the game, 3-1.