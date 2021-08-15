This Day in Bulldog History: August 15th

On August 15th, 2017, Fresno State was a few weeks away from hosting Incarnate Word in its season opener with Chason Virgil as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.

Virgil, a three-star recruit in the class of 2015, had offers from Louisville, Oklahoma, Auburn and Clemson to name a few schools. He picked the Bulldogs, and he played as a true freshman in 2015.

Virgil played in three games that season before being injured against Utah.

In 2016, Chason Virgil started ten games. The next season, he played in 12 games, starting three of them.

Before the season in 2017, on this day, Virgil was named to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. It is an award named after a former Heisman Trophy winner, and it is given annually to an outstanding Division I offensive player with Texas ties.

Chason Virgil, who was born in Mesquite, Texas, qualified to be on that list.

And Virgil was coming off of a season where he passed for 2,021 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016. He was just the third freshman quarterback in Fresno State history to throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season, joining Paul Pinegar and Kevin Sweeney.