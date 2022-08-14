(KSEE) – On August 14th, 1993, Bobby Jones made his MLB debut. 25 years later, on August 14th, 2018, Taylor Ward made his MLB debut.

They are both former Fresno State standouts.

In 1993, Bobby Jones was the starting pitcher at Veterans Stadium for the Mets against the Phillies. He got the win, allowing just one earned run in six innings.

In 2018, Taylor Ward was in the starting lineup at Petco Park for the Angels against the Padres. He batted seventh and played third base, and he got a hit in his first at-bat.

Ward was two-for-three that day with a walk.