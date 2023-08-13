NEW YORK (KSEE) – On August 13th, 2016, the New York Yankees hosted the Tampa Bay Rays on the day that Aaron Judge made his Major League debut.

At the time, the former first-round draft pick out of Fresno State was the game’s No. 27 prospect, according to MLB.com.

Aaron Judge was in a stretch in the minors, at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he was hitting .353 with three home runs and eleven RBI over ten games.

He played right field in his first game in pinstripes, and batted eighth. In his first at-bat, in the bottom of the second inning, he hit a 457-foot home run.

“(The Judge home run) gets you excited,” said then-Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “But you also look at the athleticism.”

Aaron Judge also made a catch at the wall in right field in the first inning.

Judge went 2-for-4 at the plate that day, adding a single in the bottom of the fifth inning.