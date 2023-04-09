FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On April 9th, 2012, Fresno State introduced Raegan Pebley as its new women’s basketball coach.

Pebley, who was hired two days earlier, came to the Bulldogs after spending the previous nine seasons as the head coach at Utah State.

“We’re gonna keep shooting the three,” she said. “I know that’s something that Fresno’s done a great job of. I love the three, you get more points for it. So why not?”

That philosophy worked.

Raegan Pebley coached the Bulldogs for two seasons, 2012-2014, going a combined 46-20 in those two years.

Fresno State won two Mountain West Tournament titles, and the Bulldogs made it to two NCAA Tournaments.

Pebley took over for Adrian Wiggins, who led the Bulldogs to five straight NCAA Tournaments before taking the head coaching job at Ole Miss.