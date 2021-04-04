This Day in Bulldog History: April 4th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On April 4th, 2002, the Fresno State softball team played a doubleheader against Tulsa. The Bulldogs won both games, but it took awhile to get to the second game.

That is because the first game lasted close to four hours. It went 17 innings!

Jamie Southern pitched all 17, throwing 209 pitches and striking out 22 batters. Those 22 strikeouts are a Fresno State single-game record that still stands today.

Southern only allowed six hits, walked none, and the Bulldogs got her the win on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 17th inning.

Jamie Southern was just a freshman in 2002. However, she led the nation in ERA (0.44) and she became the first Fresno State pitcher to strike out 400 batters in a season. She had a record of 33-10 with 22 shutouts.