HOUSTON (KSEE) – On April 3rd, 2002, the expansion Houston Texans announced that they would select David Carr with the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s NFL Draft.

The draft was still 17 days away.

“We believe we will be selecting a player in David that possesses all the qualities we are looking for in a player and person,” said then-owner Bob McNair, whose team was high on Carr since the NFL Combine in February of that year. “Quarterback is the toughest position in football, but our coaches and scouts have been very impressed with David from the start.”

Added Charley Casserly, the Texans’ general manager at the time, “We are confident that we can reach an agreement with David Carr on a contract. Therefore, we have informed David and his representative that we will select him with the No. 1 pick.”

And not that anyone has forgotten, but in 2001 at Fresno State, David Carr passed for 4,839 yards and 46 touchdowns. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top quarterback, and he also finished fifth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.