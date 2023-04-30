FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On April 30th, 2017, the Fresno State baseball team hosted San Jose State at Bob Bennett Stadium. Before the game, the Bulldogs hosted Fibber Hirayama.

They retired his jersey.

Hirayama, who wore No. 3, was a three-time all-conference player at Fresno State from 1950-1952. In 1951, he stole 36 bases. (Five of them came in one game against Cal Poly.)

Fibber Hirayama was also a football player at Fresno State, lettering from 1949-1951.

At 5’3″ and weighing 140 lbs, he is considered the greatest pound-for-pound athlete in Fresno State history.

“People in Fresno here, in Exeter, where I played ball, they were just so wonderful to me,” said Hirayama that day. “I’ll never forget that.”

On April 30th, 2017, Fibber Hirayama became the eleventh person to have his jersey retired by the Fresno State baseball team.