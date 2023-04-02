ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (KSEE) – On April 2nd, 2017, the Tampa Bay Rays hosted the New York Yankees on Opening Day. The Rays won, 7-3, scoring all seven runs off of Masahiro Tanaka (by the third inning).

Chris Archer was the starting pitcher for the Rays, and he got the win. He allowed just two runs in seven innings.

One of those runs came off the bat of Aaron Judge.

Judge, a rookie in 2017 who was batting eighth in the lineup that day, hit an RBI double in the second inning. It was his only hit in four at-bats.

Aaron Judge began the 2017 season on a two-game hitting streak. By the end of the month, his batting average was up to .303 and he had ten home runs.