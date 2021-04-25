This Day in Bulldog History: April 25th

RENO, Nev. (KSEE) – On April 25th, 1982, the Fresno State baseball team was in Reno, Nevada and in the middle of a lengthy winning streak.

That streak would continue against the Wolf Pack.

The Bulldogs won two games that day: 29-5 and 12-10. Those wins gave them 17 straight wins, and it also gave head coach Bob Bennett his 500th win as the team’s head coach.

Bennett was in his 14th season with the Bulldogs, a career that began in 1967 (and would continue until 2002).

On the day Bennett reached 500 wins, Terry Pendleton had eight hits in eleven at-bats. Pete Dalena, who hit right behind Pendleton in the lineup, hit two home runs in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

“It feels great,” said Bennett after the completion of the second game. “They did a heck of a job. The kids really hustled to win this thing. I think they wanted to keep the streak up and get number 500.”

Bob Bennett’s 500th win was also Fresno State’s 33rd win in 1982. The Bulldogs would finish with 45 wins, and they also won the NCBA (Northern California Baseball Association) that season.