NEW YORK (KSEE) – On April 24th, 2004, the Chicago Bears selected Bernard Berrian with the 78th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Berrian, a wide receiver, was drafted out of Fresno State.

He was coming off of a season in which he led the Bulldogs in receptions (63), receiving yards (668) and receiving touchdowns (4). However, his best year as a Bulldog was in 2001, when he had 1,364 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Not only was Bernard Berrian first team all-WAC in 2001, he was also a first team all-American as a return specialist.

In the NFL, Berrian played in all 16 games during his rookie season. He caught two touchdown passes, one in Week 8 against the 49ers and one the following week against the Giants.

Bernard Berrian would play eight seasons in the NFL. He spent four years with the Bears and four years with the Vikings.