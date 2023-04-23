SAN DIEGO (KSEE) – On April 23rd, 2010, the then-San Diego Chargers introduced running back Ryan Mathews at Chargers Park.

Mathews, the No. 12 overall pick in that year’s NFL Draft, was taken one day earlier by the Chargers to replace LaDanian Tomlinson.

The Chargers had the No. 28 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and they made a trade with the Dolphins to move up 16 spots. With their pick, they selected Ryan Mathews out of Fresno State. In 2009, Mathews was the nation’s leading rusher, averaging 150.7 yards per game.

“I think stuff like this only happens in fairytales,” said Mathews on the day he was introduced. “It really does. Being able to like a team and go to the team you want to go to, is nice. I’m very happy and grateful to be here, and I can’t wait to get started.”