This Day in Bulldog History: April 18th

RUSTON, La. (KSEE) – On April 18th, 2009, the Fresno State baseball team was on the road for a four-game series against its old WAC rival: Louisiana Tech.

Tom Mendonca entered that series with 43 home runs in his Fresno State career, tied with Giuseppe Chiaramonte for the most all-time. Chiaramonte set the record back in 1997, hitting 26 home runs that season.

In 2009, Tom Mendonca hit 27 home runs.

On April 18th, Mendonca hit the 44th home run of his career, and he would go on to hit 12 more home runs that season for a total of 56. A couple of years later, Dusty Robinson (47) and Jordan Ribera (44) threatened Mendonca’s career record.

It still stands. Chiaramonte, however, has dropped to No. 4 on Fresno State’s all-time home runs list.