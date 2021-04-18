This Day in Bulldog History: April 18th

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSTON, La. (KSEE) – On April 18th, 2009, the Fresno State baseball team was on the road for a four-game series against its old WAC rival: Louisiana Tech.

Tom Mendonca entered that series with 43 home runs in his Fresno State career, tied with Giuseppe Chiaramonte for the most all-time. Chiaramonte set the record back in 1997, hitting 26 home runs that season.

In 2009, Tom Mendonca hit 27 home runs.

On April 18th, Mendonca hit the 44th home run of his career, and he would go on to hit 12 more home runs that season for a total of 56. A couple of years later, Dusty Robinson (47) and Jordan Ribera (44) threatened Mendonca’s career record.

It still stands. Chiaramonte, however, has dropped to No. 4 on Fresno State’s all-time home runs list.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com