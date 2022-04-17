The 2020 NCAA wrestling championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that did not stop Josh Hokit from being named an all-American for the second year in a row.

On April 17th, 2020, Hokit was named a second team all-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Since there were no NCAA wrestling championships in 2020, all-American recognition was determined by each wrestler’s overall body of work. Josh Hokit was 24-4 that season, and he compiled that record after moving up one weight class.

He wrestled as a heavyweight (285 lbs), and he earned a No. 12 seed at the NCAA championships. The previous year, when Hokit finished fifth at the NCAA championships, he wrestled at 197 lbs.

In 2020, Josh Hokit finished third at the Big 12 Championship. He lost in the quarterfinals, but then he rattled off four straight wins.

He finished his Fresno State wrestling career with an overall record of 60-20.