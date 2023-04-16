TRENTON, N.J. (KSEE) – On April 16th, 2015, the Trenton Thunder hosted the Portland Sea Dogs in a Double-A baseball game. It was the home opener for Trenton, and the game went extra innings.

In the bottom of the tenth inning, the game was tied, 2-2, and there were two outs when a 6’7″ right fielder came to the plate: Aaron Judge. He hit the second pitch he saw well over the left field wall for a walk-off home run in front of roughly 6,500 fans.

“I was just lucky to be in that situation,” said Judge. “It was one of those where you hit and it doesn’t even feel like it touched the bat, so I kind of knew (it was gone). I didn’t even realize I won the game until I got around first.”

Aaron Judge went 2-for-5 that night.

He began the 2015 season by hitting .281 through his first seven games with two home runs and six RBI.