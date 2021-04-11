This Day in Bulldog History: April 11th

On April 11th, 1986, the Fresno State was playing Oregon with Melanie Parrent in the circle.

1986 was Margie Wright’s first season as Fresno State’s head softball coach (the first of 27 seasons). She led the Bulldogs to 40 wins and a first-place finish in conference.

Wright’s ace pitcher that season was Melanie Parrent.

In February of that season, Parrent threw a perfect game against Cal Poly. On April 11th, she threw another perfect game; this was against Oregon and the Bulldogs won, 2-0.

Eight days later, Parrent, who would go on to be a second team all-American that season, threw a no-hitter against CSU Bakersfield. She won 31 games in 1986, 20 of which were shutouts.

In her Bulldog career, from 1985-1988, Melanie Parrent won 93 games. At the time, it was the most wins in program history. She had a career ERA of 0.55 and she threw seven no-hitters at Fresno State.