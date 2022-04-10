HONOLULU (KSEE) – On April 10th, 2010, the Fresno State baseball team was in Hawai’i for a weekend series. The two teams played a doubleheader on this particular day, and Greg Gonzalez was on the mound in the second game.

He did not allow a hit.

It was a seven-inning game, and Gonzalez ended up throwing the ninth no-hitter in Fresno State baseball history.

“In the back of my mind, I knew it was happening,” he said. “I have come close to throwing no-hitters before, but this is the first. It’s a great feeling and accomplishment, but it is one win and tomorrow we are looking to finish the weekend with another win and the sweep.”

The Bulldogs won the game, 1-0, on a sacrifice fly from Steve Detwiler.