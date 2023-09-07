FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Saturday, the Fresno State football team will take the field at Valley Children’s Stadium for the Bulldogs’ home opener.

Fresno State is coming off of a win at Purdue in the season opener last Saturday, a game that has been discussed practically every day this week.

The upcoming game against Eastern Washington hasn’t been discussed as much, but the Eagles from the FCS do have several Fresno State ties.

“I left on great terms at Eastern Washington. I chose to come here,” said Fresno State offensive coordinator Pat McCann, who used to work at EWU. “You know, if anything they’re probably sitting there looking at me differently. But I have a great relationship with the head coach still. For me, it’s not a personal deal at all as far as that goes. I’m here because of what we did at Eastern Washington. At the end of the day, we did some really, really good things those three years that I was there, which ultimately led to me getting this opportunity here at Fresno State.”

In addition to Pat McCann, running backs coach Aaron Prier also used to coach at Eastern Washington; he was there as recently as last season.

Da’Marcus Johnson, a current Eastern Washington defensive end, played at Fresno State for the past three seasons, from 2020-2022.

And Tim Collins is the new athletic director at Eastern Washington after spending the past five years as the Bulldogs’ Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development.