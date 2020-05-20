Texas A&M AD says Fresno State is still planning on coming to College Station this fall

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Fresno State football team is scheduled to play at Texas A&M on October 10th, and the Bulldogs are planning on making that trip.

Ross Bjork, Texas A&M’s Athletic Director, said on Tuesday that he spoke with the athletic directors at Colorado and at Fresno State last week about the status of this season’s non-conference games.

“We’re monitoring the landscape of college football, monitoring fall sports and all those things,” said Bjork. “You just rely on the word and the confidence of those athletic directors when they tell you that they want to play and they’re planning on being here.”

Fresno State has played Texas A&M just once in football. In 2007, in College Station, the Aggies beat the Bulldogs in triple overtime, 47-45.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast