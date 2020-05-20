Texas A&M AD says Fresno State is still planning on coming to College Station this fall

The Fresno State football team is scheduled to play at Texas A&M on October 10th, and the Bulldogs are planning on making that trip.

Ross Bjork, Texas A&M’s Athletic Director, said on Tuesday that he spoke with the athletic directors at Colorado and at Fresno State last week about the status of this season’s non-conference games.

“We’re monitoring the landscape of college football, monitoring fall sports and all those things,” said Bjork. “You just rely on the word and the confidence of those athletic directors when they tell you that they want to play and they’re planning on being here.”

Fresno State has played Texas A&M just once in football. In 2007, in College Station, the Aggies beat the Bulldogs in triple overtime, 47-45.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.