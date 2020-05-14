Terry Tumey hopeful during this time of uncertainty

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – There is a lot of uncertainty out there, especially when it comes to students and student-athletes. On Tuesday, we learned that the CSU system is planning for a mostly virtual instruction this fall.

Immediately, that brought up the question: if there are no students on campus, does that mean there are also no student-athletes on campus?

The truth is we do not know. And neither does Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey.

“The one thing that we do know is that things are progressing forward and hopefully we are seeing small signs of upticks and optimism, which are good things for us,” said Tumey on Wednesday afternoon via Zoom. “So with that, we are moving forward and, hopefully, as we progress towards fall of 2020, there will be even more signs of things to give us a clearer picture.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.