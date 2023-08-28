FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno State football team opens its season at Purdue. This past Saturday, it was announced that Mikey Keene will be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback in that game.

On Monday, head coach Jeff Tedford talked about that decision.

“We worked all through camp and we had to gather all the information, it was very very close,” said Tedford of the quarterback competition between Mikey Keene and Logan Fife. “I mean, maybe a little bit more consistent. Not that Logan didn’t do anything right, or he did things wrong or anything like that. Mikey’s just a little more consistent. And so there’s only one ball on the field. So that’s what we settled on.”

Keene, a transfer from UCF, has starting experience albeit in a different conference. Fife started four games for the Bulldogs last season, the four games in which Jake Haener was hurt.

He was 2-2 in those four games.

“I think that’s what stood out overall, is consistency, (Keene’s) grasp of everything,” said Pat McCann, Fresno State’s offensive coordinator. “And so, I think at the end of the day, you look at it and it was just a consistency piece.”