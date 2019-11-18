Sunday statement: Bulldogs rout CSUSB, 92-47

FRESNO, Calif. - What is Club Red? According to its Facebook page, "a prestigious and exclusive group of former Bulldog student-athletes."

"The idea that I say is 'former student-athlete, but always a Bulldog,'" says Brandon Taylor, a former track-and-field athlete in the late 1990's. "So if you've really got that passion for Bulldog athletics, which most of us do from our involvement. We spend quite a bit of time with our teammates, coaches as well. So there's definitely a home feel that goes along with a lot of the sports. And then that ability to come back home and engage with the current student-athletes in their success."