Sunday statement: Bulldogs rout CSUSB, 92-47

Behind 20 points from Aguir Agau, the Fresno State men’s basketball team dominated CSUSB on Sunday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. Andrew Marden takes us through the highlights and is joined by BarkBoard.com’s Jackson Moore for postgame analysis!
Don’t Miss
BullDog Insider- Play of the Week is Brought to you by
Bulldog Insider Podcast
Bulldog Insider Sponsored by:
CBS47 On Your Side
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be
On Your Side.