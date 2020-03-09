Sunday on the diamond: Bulldog baseball team swept at #8 Arizona State, #25 Fresno State softball team keeps winning

The last time the Fresno State baseball team visited Arizona State, in 2008, the Bulldogs would go on to win the College World Series.

It is yet to be determined how far the 2020 Bulldogs will go, but at the moment they are not better than the 2020 Sun Devils. On Sunday, #8 Arizona State beat Fresno State, 8-3, to complete a three-game sweep.

The #25 Fresno State softball team, meanwhile, completed its own sweep at the Bulldog Classic. Fresno State (21-4) came from behind to beat UC Davis, 3-2, to win its sixth game in a row and improve to 15-0 at home this season.