Start of the Fresno State baseball season has been delayed for at least two weeks

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State baseball team was supposed to begin the 2021 season this Friday at UC Irvine. That three-game series has been postponed, as has the series the following weekend against San Jose State.

The reason for the postponement this weekend is “COVID-19 contact tracing within the baseball program,” per a release from the university.

Next weekend’s series was postponed because the Spartans have “suspended team activities due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19 and student-athlete conduct.”

San Jose State has announced that its baseball team will not play its first game until at least March 27th. As for Fresno State, the next scheduled game for the Bulldogs is on March 2nd at San Francisco.