FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Fresno State football team is getting ready to visit Utah State in a few days, it was announced on Tuesday that both Stanford and UCLA will visit Fresno in a few years.

It will be the first time in Bulldog football history that both the Cardinal and the Bruins will play at Valley Children’s Stadium.

Stanford, which will be a member of the ACC, is scheduled to visit Fresno on September 2nd, 2028. It is a home-and-home series, with Fresno State scheduled to make a return trip the following year, on September 1st, 2029.

On September 4th, 2032, the Bruins will visit Fresno. They will do so as members of the Big Ten Conference.

Fresno State was already scheduled to play a game at UCLA next season. According to a news release from the university, as part of this new agreement that game is now on November 30th, 2024, moving from September 14th, 2024.