Stanford beats Fresno State softball team on walk-off grand slam

The Fresno State softball team saw its five-game winning streak end on Tuesday night after the Bulldogs lost at Stanford, 7-3 in nine innings.

Fresno State had a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning before the Cardinal tied it. And then Stanford won on a walk-off grand slam in the ninth.

The Bulldogs know exactly how that feels.

On Sunday, freshman Alesia Denby hit a walk-off grand slam to beat Saint Mary’s. Denby, who was 0-for-4 in Tuesday night’s game against Stanford, was named the Mountain West Player of the Week earlier in the day.

