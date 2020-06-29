Spring Senior Standout: Kosi Agina

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to the high school careers of spring sports seniors around the central valley. As a way of honoring some of these outstanding seniors, our Sports Central team will be presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts” each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday through the end of June.

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-way player and a two-sport athlete, Sanger’s Kosi Agina is now a Fresno State Bulldog.

But before he traded in the red and white for red and white (same colors), he was hoping he would get to represent the Apaches one last time at the state track & field championships.

“It’s tough. This would have been my third consecutive year going to the state meet,” said Agina. “And I planned on getting higher than fourth place. So it’s kinda devastating. But, obviously, we look on to further things and hope for better in the future.”

Kosi Agina has been a track athlete since the third grade. He began as a sprinter, and transitioned to jumps in middle school. Two years ago, Agina finished sixth in the state in the triple jump. Last year, he came in fourth.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no event.

“These are my two state medals right here, fourth and sixth,” he says, pointing to the wall behind him as he sits down for a Zoom interview. “And then this one is from the Central Section championship, I have two of those. This one is also from the Central Section championship, from long jump.

“Those are just a little bit from my collection but those are the ones that mean the most to me.”

Agina has football awards, too. Last season alone, he was the CMAC’s Offensive Player of the Year and he was named first team all-league as a defensive back.

He has used the pandemic to get back into football shape.

“It’s amazing to go to Fresno State, being from the valley. Especially the Sanger pipeline to Fresno State,” said Agina, who signed to play at Fresno State back in December. ” I’m proud to put on for the city of Sanger, as well as for my family. It’s close to home so they’ll be able to watch me. So I’m pretty excited to go out there.”

And play defense.

He’s listed as an ‘athlete’ on Fresno State’s official roster, but Kosi Agina expects to play defensive back.

“That’s one of my strengths so I’m excited to get out there and compete for a starting job right away,” he said. “For the past couple of months, I have continued to train through this point.

“And I will continue to train until we eventually get on the field.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.