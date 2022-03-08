LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team has arrived in Las Vegas.

The Bulldogs, the No. 6 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, will begin play in the tournament on Wednesday at 4pm against No. 11 San Jose State.

“New season,” smiled Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson as soon as the Bulldogs got off the bus where Sports Central’s Scott Bemis was waiting. “I think every coach says the same thing. You got the preseason, you got the conference season, you have the postseason. So everybody is 0-0 at this point in time. And we gotta have fun right now, everybody has to play with a lot of energy, be happy to be here.”

Fresno State will enter the conference tournament on a two-game losing streak. The Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9 MW) lost in double overtime at San Diego State on Thursday and then lost in overtime at Wyoming on Saturday.

“You know, the competitive spirit is definitely there,” said junior forward Orlando Robinson, who was named first team all-Mountain West on Tuesday. “I would just say that it’s time to go. I mean, we prepared all season for this opportunity to compete at a high level, so the competitive spirit is there and I’m ready to play.”

Fresno State beat San Jose State twice during the regular season, winning by 20 points at home and 30 points on the road.