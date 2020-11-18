Something “ink”redible: Fresno State lineman has “V” tattooed on right arm

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – They say a picture is worth 1,000 words.

What about a tattoo?

When Fresno State and San Jose State take the field on Saturday, in the 84th all-time meeting between the two schools, they’ll be playing for the Valley Trophy. David Perales knows all about the trophy, and the rivalry.

And we know which side of it he favors.

Perales, a defensive lineman for the Bulldogs, has a “V” tattooed on his right arm. He grew up in Merced, but he was born in San Jose and was never recruited by San Jose State.

He decided to get that tattoo last summer.

“I had gotten all these tattoos, my uncle gave ’em to me. And I got the 209 right here for Merced,” smiles Perales. “But I had to get the ‘V’ because not only does it represent the valley, but it represents the Bulldogs, a team that gave me a chance to play football at this level. And to go to school for free, it’s a blessing. I’m very thankful for this school, and that’s really the main reason why I got the ‘valley’ on my arm.”

Fresno State (3-1) hosts San Jose State (4-0) at 4pm PT on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.